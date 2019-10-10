Award-winning embroidery artist Laura Marriott creates intricate, bold embroideries, which are inspired by her travels around the world. By stretching and layering stitches she creates unusual textures, which push digital embroidery software and machines to their limits. Here, she explains how she created this detailed RiverFleur design using Wilcom’s EmbroideryStudio e4 Designing software.
(3) I produced this design on a ZSK Sprint 6, and it took six hours to digitise using Wilcom’s EmbroideryStudio e4 Designing software. I do reuse the shapes and designs in other framed artworks, so itâ€™s worth spending the time to make it perfect.
(4) I used six colours of Gunold poly 40 thread, to create a total of 81,631 stitches.
(6) I often use leatherette because it doesnâ€™t fray when you cut it out so it gives a nice, clean line. For this design I used a fashion leatherette, which is nice and supple, so itâ€™s easy to stitch.
(7) I used hand manipulation and appliquÃ© to create the finished design, putting all the different shapes and layers together like a collage, then stitching them together. This process took about three hours.
(8) I used black Gunold poly 40 thread to stitch my finished design onto a denim jacket. This was all hand stitched, and I sewed along the existing stitches to make sure that my stitches were invisible. The finished design measures 29cm x 26cm.