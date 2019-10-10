(1) All of my work is inspired by places that Iâ€™ve travelled to, supplemented by visits to museums. This particular piece is part of a big collection, which was based on my travels to Africa. I design work as big installation pieces for galleries, and then the work trickles down into jewellery or garment patches like this. The face design is based on a mask that I found in the Pitt Rivers Museum in Oxford.

(2) It takes me a long time to sketch, plan and develop my designs. Although I designed the work as one complete piece, I then broke it down into lots of different shapes to create different layers. So the eyes are two separate shapes, so are the lips, and the hat is made up of several different elements that have all been stitched together.