Sadie and I had met and discussed a potential collaboration. She sent me some moodboards and the patterns for the jacket and I created first some samples, and then the overall jacket embroidery. As soon as we‘d agreed the samples we liked, I had carte blanche to go ahead and design and produce the embroidery to fit the pattern she provided.

When this fully embroidered jacket was shown as part of Sadie‘s presentation for London Fashion Week, staged in the RA Life Drawing Studios in London, Wonderland Magazine said: “Wonderland’s favourite fiery piece was the bomber so delicately embellished in gold-orange and electric blue threads, with geometric mesh detailing in the sleeves and a chunky gold zip for a truly futuristic street look.”