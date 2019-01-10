Sadie and I had met and discussed a potential collaboration. She sent me some moodboards and the patterns for the jacket and I created first some samples, and then the overall jacket embroidery. As soon asÂ weâ€˜d agreed the samples we liked, I had carte blanche to go ahead and design and produce the embroidery to fit the pattern she provided.

When this fully embroidered jacket was shown as part of Sadieâ€˜s presentation for London Fashion Week, staged in the RA Life Drawing Studios in London, Wonderland Magazine said: â€œWonderlandâ€™s favourite fiery piece was the bomber so delicately embellished in gold-orange and electric blue threads, with geometric mesh detailing in the sleeves and a chunky gold zip for a truly futuristic street look.”