Pantone has announced its Colour of the Year for 2019 is 16-1546 Living Coral, which it said is “an animating and life-affirming shade of orange with a golden undertone”.

The provider of professional colour standards and digital solutions continued, “We get energy from nature. Just as coral reefs are a source of sustenance and shelter to sea life, vibrant yet mellow Pantone 16-1546 living coral embraces us with warmth and nourishment to provide comfort and buoyancy in our continually shifting environment.

“In reaction to the onslaught of digital technology and social media increasingly embedding into daily life, we are seeking authentic and immersive experiences that enable connection and intimacy. Sociable and spirited, the engaging nature of Pantone 16-1546 Living Coral welcomes and encourages lighthearted activity. Symbolizing our innate need for optimism and joyful pursuits, Pantone 16-1546 Living Coral embodies our desire for playful expression.”

According to Pantone, living coral inspires experimentation and playful expression in both menâ€™s and womenâ€™s street and runway styles. “The warm shade suggests comfort and positivity in simple colour stories, but becomes more explorative and effervescent in patterns, textures and even monochrome looks. An appealing accent shade, Pantone Living Coral provides a striking contrast across the colour spectrum.”

www.pantone.com