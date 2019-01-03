Online reviews can make or break how your business appears online. It gives your customers the chance to leave information in a public space about you, yourÂ business and its products and services, and their experience. With customers having more information and knowledge on the internet than ever before they are prepared to shopÂ around for a quality product and service. We have probably all used review sites in some capacity â€“ Google reviews, TripAdvisor, Yelp, Revoo and Trustpilot are a few of the most popular ones.

Online consumers expect a quality, reliable service and over 70% of consumers search through review sites to assess their options before purchasing with an online business.Â You may feel apprehensive about using review sites as

the power is in your customersâ€™ hands, but the rewards are worth it. Here are three key reasons why reviews can work for your business:Â

Increased sales

Online reviews act as marketing and help your customers with their decision-making. More than 75% of new customers are happier to purchase online following reading recommendations and positive reviews from existing customers.Â

Customer insight

Online reviews will give you an insight into what your business is or is not doing right. This will allow you to address any internal issues, create a more positive shopping experience for your customers and increase sales.Â

Improved SEO rankings

The more quality content that is written about your website, the higher it ranks. It also shows Google your business is authentic, getting clicked on and actively engaging with customers.

Get it right online