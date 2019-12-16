Metallic inks are a great way to add impact to your prints. Although theyâ€™ve mainly been used for the printingÂ of fashion garments, in the last year theyâ€™ve become more popular for casual items like T-shirts and sportswear. Theyâ€™re surprisingly versatile andÂ can be used alone to create metallic prints, or alongside regular inks toÂ add areas of brightness and shine.Â Hydra Clear for Metallic E is a clear base that has been designed and developed in the Virus labs. It can be mixed with up to eight metallic shades â€“ gold, silver, copper, mercury, cadmium, uranium, brass and titanium â€“ and gives a bright metallic finish, soft handle and a high washing/rubbing durability.
When printing with metallic inks, itâ€™s important to work within different printing parameters and follow different procedures than you would when printing with regular inks. The presence of the metallic powder means that itâ€™s important to carefully follow the mesh count and tension instructions specified. As with all metallic inks, Hydra Clear for Metallic E has a tendency to reflect the heat of electric infrared dryers, so it is recommended to set the dryers at a temperature about 10Â°C above the usual temperature you would use.Â If youâ€™d like to try this technique, the following step-by-step explains the process using Hydra Clear for Metallic E, with the addition of gold and silver powder. Itâ€™s a great way to offer your clients something extra, with minimal effort and a great return.
Step-by-step: Screen printing with metallic inks
(1) First, stretch both screens at 43.80 mesh/cm, 25 newtons tension. Perform two internal coatings, two outer coatings and one more internal coating. Dry them in a screen drying unit at the highest temperature of 40Â°C, placing the outer side downward
(2) After exposing the screens, wash out the unexposed emulsion using a pressure water jet. Rinse and dry at a temperature of 60-65Â°C
(3) Add 20% of silver and 20% of gold metallic powder to clear base and mix each well for two minutes
(4) Proceed with the silver metallic printing
(5) Flash dry for a few seconds
(6) Proceed with the gold metallic printing
(7) Check the result
(8) Cure the garment at 160Â°C (10Â°C higher than the usual curing temperature) for about two minutes
(9) The finished design!