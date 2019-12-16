Metallic inks are a great way to add impact to your prints. Although theyâ€™ve mainly been used for the printingÂ of fashion garments, in the last year theyâ€™ve become more popular for casual items like T-shirts and sportswear. Theyâ€™re surprisingly versatile andÂ can be used alone to create metallic prints, or alongside regular inks toÂ add areas of brightness and shine.Â Hydra Clear for Metallic E is a clear base that has been designed and developed in the Virus labs. It can be mixed with up to eight metallic shades â€“ gold, silver, copper, mercury, cadmium, uranium, brass and titanium â€“ and gives a bright metallic finish, soft handle and a high washing/rubbing durability.

When printing with metallic inks, itâ€™s important to work within different printing parameters and follow different procedures than you would when printing with regular inks. The presence of the metallic powder means that itâ€™s important to carefully follow the mesh count and tension instructions specified. As with all metallic inks, Hydra Clear for Metallic E has a tendency to reflect the heat of electric infrared dryers, so it is recommended to set the dryers at a temperature about 10Â°C above the usual temperature you would use.Â If youâ€™d like to try this technique, the following step-by-step explains the process using Hydra Clear for Metallic E, with the addition of gold and silver powder. Itâ€™s a great way to offer your clients something extra, with minimal effort and a great return.

www.virusinks.com