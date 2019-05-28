The ASBCI will hold a technical seminar on the challenges of risk assessment and product development for fashion businesses in June 2019.

To be held in Nottingham, the seminar will look at the latest product safety regulations, explain how to identify the areas of highest risk in fashion supply chains and consider the importance of fabric selection, performance and testing.

The event is organised in collaboration with TÜV SÜD, a global provider of testing, product and system certifications and auditing services. Guru Prasad, regional manager of technical solutions (textiles) at TÜV SÜD, will be the seminar’s keynote speaker, addressing regulatory updates and the issue of product recalls.

Guru said: “The ASBCI technical seminar is an ideal opportunity for those involved in the supply chain to share their experiences and discuss the key issues facing the sector. The seminar will gather together technical experts to provide guidance and help delegates to understand the complexities of international supply chains.”

Other speakers at the seminar include: Geoffrey Willis, international senior apparel industry specialist from CText FTI, who will talk about fashion supply chain risks; Sophie Patel, consultant at Appraise PTC, who will focus on the importance of fabric in the product development lifecycle; and industry consultant Geraldine Cosh will cover risk assessment and foreseeable use.

Claire Franco, global technical account manager at TÜV SÜD, added: “As product requirements and customer quality expectations increase, this seminar will explain how the use of risk assessment from the initial product development stages, from first concept through to material and factory choice, is as important as risk assessing your product for foreseeable use.”

The seminar will take place at Eastwood Hall, Nottingham, on Thursday 6 June. Registration is from 9.30am and the event is scheduled to end at 3.15pm. Places can be booked online via the ASBCI, or by contacting them at asbcioffice@asbci.co.ukor 01422 354666.

