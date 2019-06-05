The ASBCI will hold a technical seminar on garment costing in Nottingham in July.

Aimed at brands and retailers, the seminar will see some of the fashion industryâ€™s leading experts in garment costing explain the factors affecting the cost of a garment in todayâ€™s supply chains, and how it impacts design and production.

Held in partnership with end-to-end solutions provider DeSL, the event will provide an overview of costing basics, explain the challenges and opportunities of Far East sourcing and look at everything from sourcing strategy to labour costs, material costs, importing and logistics.

Dave Richards, director and co-founder of DeSL, will deliver the keynote presentation on how to achieve systematic control of garment costs. John McClure, head of sourcing Far East for Marks & Spencer, will then explain how sourcing strategies can affect the cost of a garment. Other confirmed speakers include David Bell, managing director of Assyst Bullmer, who will discuss how to optimise material costs, and Mike Danby, CEO of Advanced Supply Chain Group, who will look at how to factor in and control logistics costs.

Attendees will also be entitled to a discount on the ASBCIâ€™s handbook â€˜Garment Costing â€“ everything you need to know about the cost of making clothesâ€™.

The seminar will take place at Eastwood Hall, Nottingham,on Wednesday 3 July. Registration is from 9.30am and the seminar is scheduled to end at 3.15pm. Places will be limited, and prices start at Â£95+VAT for ASBCI members and Â£145+VAT for non-members. Places can be booked online via the ASBCI, or by contacting them at asbcioffice@asbci.co.uk or 01422 354666.

