DeWalt Workwear, which is available from Sterling Safetywear, has some fantastic products for tradespeople to try out this autumn. My customers love wearing brand name workwear that matches their power tools, and DeWalt is no exception. The Pro Tradesman Trouser is a solid, hardwearing product. It tastefully carries the DeWalt branding and stands up to the job in hand thanks to its selection of functional pockets as well as the use of Cordura for strength. The DeWalt Cyclone Hoody and Force Gilet match the trousers and both have space in which to embroider your customersâ€˜ logos. The Force Gilet has a nice stretch fabric that pulls in the garmentâ€˜s body and stops it flapping about, while the lightweight padding provides adequate warmth as the autumn brings in some cooler days.

Iâ€˜m also impressed this autumn with Snickers Workwear. I am currently sat here in my new FlexiWork Trousers (6931) that Snickers has sent me to trial in a navy camo and hi-vis yellow colourway; the stylish colour combination is without a doubt one of the most eye-catching I have seen for years. The use of super lightweight, breathable Cordura fabric allows strength and ventilation when working; this, coupled with the reinforcement around the leg ends and on the kneepads and holster pockets, provides a toughness and durability to the natural wear points on the trousers.

I would also recommend the Snickers FlexiWork Stretch Fleece Jacket (8001), which has a smooth outer and a warm brushed fabric inside. It is ideal for use in mild temperatures, or as an inner or mid-layer jacket in colder weather. The smooth outer is similar to a softshell, but more flexible.

