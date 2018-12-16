This month Iâ€˜ve got a couple of great boots Iâ€˜d like to talk about. First up is the DeWalt Apprentice Safety Boot. This is one of our bestselling boots; itâ€˜s been around for years and itâ€˜s still fantastic.

This low-profile boot has a rubber sole unit that is extremely flexible because it doesnâ€˜t have a protective midsole, making it ideal for someone whoâ€˜s on their knees lots, such asÂ an electrician crawling around inÂ a loft space. It has a breathable wicking liner so the wearer wonâ€˜t get wet socks, and a steel toecap and reinforced heel so thereâ€˜s protection against bangs, while extra padding on the collar and tongue along with a wide fit mean itâ€˜s really comfortable.Â The sole is oil-repellent, heat- resistant to 300Â°C and chemical- resistant, while the upper is water- resistant. Also, because it looks great, you can wear it down the pub after work.