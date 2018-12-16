AskAdy takes a look at a pair of flexible footwear options that will keep customers on their toes this winter
This month Iâ€˜ve got a couple of great boots Iâ€˜d like to talk about. First up is the DeWalt Apprentice Safety Boot. This is one of our bestselling boots; itâ€˜s been around for years and itâ€˜s still fantastic.
This low-profile boot has a rubber sole unit that is extremely flexible because it doesnâ€˜t have a protective midsole, making it ideal for someone whoâ€˜s on their knees lots, such asÂ an electrician crawling around inÂ a loft space. It has a breathable wicking liner so the wearer wonâ€˜t get wet socks, and a steel toecap and reinforced heel so thereâ€˜s protection against bangs, while extra padding on the collar and tongue along with a wide fit mean itâ€˜s really comfortable.Â The sole is oil-repellent, heat- resistant to 300Â°C and chemical- resistant, while the upper is water- resistant. Also, because it looks great, you can wear it down the pub after work.
Next up is the Solid Gear Star Camo Infinity GTX Trainer. This trainer is light and comfortable, and has an anti-slip SRC-rated sole. It has a nano toecap, which is a composite material that is 40% stronger than fibreglass and puncture-resistant â€“ and by getting rid of the traditional steel toecap and midsole, theyâ€˜ve reduced the weight. It also has a Gore-Tex pearl membrane on the upper: if you went into any walking shop and wanted to buy good walking boots that are waterproof and long-lasting, that will let you stand in a puddle all day long and keep dry, then Gore-Tex is what you need.
The Solid Gear Star Camo Infinity GTX Trainer
The Star Camo Infinity GTX is a lightweight, comfortable trainer that you can walk in all day, itâ€˜s super flexible because thereâ€˜s no metal in it, and its camo-print makes gives it a very stylish appearance.
Adrian Burton of South East Workwear runs the extremely popular AskAdy site, which hosts independent reviews of workwear garments. Heâ€™s one of the first people to be sent new products launching both in the UK and across Europe.
