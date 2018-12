This month I‘ve got a couple of great boots I‘d like to talk about. First up is the DeWalt Apprentice Safety Boot. This is one of our bestselling boots; it‘s been around for years and it‘s still fantastic.

This low-profile boot has a rubber sole unit that is extremely flexible because it doesn‘t have a protective midsole, making it ideal for someone who‘s on their knees lots, such as an electrician crawling around in a loft space. It has a breathable wicking liner so the wearer won‘t get wet socks, and a steel toecap and reinforced heel so there‘s protection against bangs, while extra padding on the collar and tongue along with a wide fit mean it‘s really comfortable. The sole is oil-repellent, heat- resistant to 300°C and chemical- resistant, while the upper is water- resistant. Also, because it looks great, you can wear it down the pub after work.