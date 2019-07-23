Manufacturer ASPE has introduced a new, compact, four-colour automatic screen printing press.

Measuring 90″ in diameter by 55″ tall, the new RapidTag LP4 XL has a 12″ x 12″ (30cm x 30cm) maximum printing area and comes fully assembled. ASPE says the ready-to-use machine does not require any professional installation, and “is perfect for any size print shop”.

“Allowing printing for four-colour images, the LP4 XL is our most powerful model. It’s perfect for sleeve prints and any design that needs a little extra,” adds the company.

The new machine features six stations, four print heads, a foot pedal, a parts sensor, squeegee angle adjustment, a colour touchscreen, pneumatic screen locks, a high-density flash cure unit, and has adjustable stroke and flood speed. Users are also able to customise the LP4 XL for different applications.

The RapidTag LP4 XL is made-to-order and is available to buy now in the UK from MHM Direct (GB).

www.aspesite.com

www.mhmdirect.co.uk