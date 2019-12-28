In spite of broadening its screen printing machinery offering, Luke is adamant that “the future is digital”. As well as distributing Kornit’s digital printers, Adelco has also launched the AD Hybrid Digital – a high-speed digital station designed as an add- on for its automatic screen printing presses. It means that digital print, spot-colour, glitter and other special effects can all be carried out on one machine. However, Luke concedes that the appeal of this add-on will not exist forever. “We recognise the fact that this has a window of opportunity because the cost per print is coming down with fully digital machines. We are seeing it closing the gap on screen printing.” Nevertheless, he says there is still a place for screen printing in the market. “With conventional print, it’s currently the only way to do special colours, glitter metallics… You can’t do that with full digital yet. The market will continue to change: it’s slowly going digital. It is leaning more towards ecommerce rather than bricks-and-mortar stores, and that is changing how you handle the order from web to print to dispatch.”

Sustainability is high on the agenda at Adelco, where its designers are looking at ways to meet demand for more eco-friendly processes – from supplying environmentally friendly inks to reducing water wastage. “Where people weren’t that bothered about it before, more and more people are becoming aware of it,” Luke says. “The big retail outlets are insistent on greener suppliers and going greener, and that’s coming down the line. For us, the angle we take is that we have to produce eco-friendly machines based on how efficiently they can run.” In terms of alternative fuel, there are no options for powering dryers other than electricity or gas at present. For Adelco, about 90% of the dryers sold in the UK run on gas because this works out cheaper. However, Luke notes that electric dryers do give companies the option of turning to environmentally friendly energy sources, such as solar-powered electricity. “This is more expensive but you can get various grants to run on greener energy,” he points out.