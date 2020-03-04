AWDis has announced the launch of its new interactive lookbook: AWDis Connect.

The 20-page lookbook brings together complementary styles and colours from collections across the portfolio of AWDis brands.

“From teamwear, clubs or school outfits, to the choice of fabrics, patterns or colours, you can shop the AWDis range for complete sets that all connect,” explains AWDis.

The lookbook includes the 11 new matching fashion colours introduced to Just Hoods, Just Ts and Just Polos, including mustard and ink blue.

A colour guide is also featured at the back of the lookbook, which shows all colours across the AWDis brands that connect.

AWDis Connect has been launched with a new interactive website, where customers can download the lookbook for free and also explore the different pages on screen.

Each spread has hover-over product information, and has a live link to the product website page for more information.

www.awdisbrands.com/connect