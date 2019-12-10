Azonprinter, a global manufacturer of digital inkjet solutions, as announced the addition of a new flatbed printer to its Azon Matrix industrial series.

The Azon Matrix Cubejet UV-LED inkjet printer is said to print directly onto any flat or round object up to 42cm in height and 33cm in diameter, and comes with optional bed sizes of 590×1200/1800 mm and 1100×1200/2500 mm.