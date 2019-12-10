Azonprinter, a global manufacturer of digital inkjet solutions, as announced the addition of a new flatbed printer to its Azon Matrix industrial series.
The Azon Matrix Cubejet UV-LED inkjet printer is said to print directly onto any flat or round object up to 42cm in height and 33cm in diameter, and comes with optional bed sizes of 590×1200/1800 mm and 1100×1200/2500 mm.
For garment and textile decorators looking to diversify their product range, the Cubejet expands productivity and creativity by enabling uses to print directly onto any type of material, says Azonprinter.
This includes wood, stone, glass, canvas, ceramic, aluminum, polycarbonate, PVC, TPU and ABS plastic, as well as for ADA and Braille 3D printing and printing on cylindrical objects.
“It’s capable of handling heavy materials for outdoor and industrial applications like printed boxes, furniture, barrels, dustbins, flower vases and more.
The new Azon Matrix Cubejet UV-LED inkjet printer
“With a diversified approach for future market demands in the packaging industry, design and home décor and other industries, Matrix Cubjet also supports all solutions for sign makers, printing houses, commercial customers, gift stores and more,” adds the company.
The Cubejet features Azon RIP software, as well as flex, phthalate-free ink with an EN 71-3 certificate to ensure “quality print and safe use on various applications coming from the children’s furniture and toy industry,” says Azonprinter.
“The versatility of white ink as a base for high-density CMYK layer delivers unusual and creative textures on all materials,” adds the company.