Xpres: Stainless Steel Water Bottle

Perfect for sublimation, the Stainless Steel Water Bottle (XP5211) is now available in four colours with a matt finish (XP5228). Also ideal for sublimation is the new Stainless Steel Can (XP5190), which comes in two sizes and two colours, and has a folding straw concealed as a faux ring-pull. It can be personalised using a porcelain mug element, which is also available from Xpres. Another new product is the Sequin Cushion Cover (XP5221), in six colours, which can be printed for personalisation, as well as the Leather-Effect Keyring (XP5224/25) with a blank front for easy sublimation.

www.xpres.co.uk