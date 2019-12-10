Bags, water bottles and more offer your customers an excellent branding opportunity, and they’re great for those add-on sales too: we review the latest options
PenCarrie: Westford Mill Shimmer Jute Mini Gift Bag
With its gold shimmer thread detail, the Shimmer Jute Mini Gift Bag (W431) from Westford Mill is perfect for the festive season, says PenCarrie. “Ready to decorate, this gift bag offers ample opportunities for rebranding.” The six-litre bag has 35cm cotton carry handles and is available in two colourways – natural/gold and red/gold – so you can choose the best seasonal colour to match your business. Also available are the Shimmer Jute Shopper (W437) and Shimmer Jute Mini Gift Bag (W431).
BagBase: Modulr Chest Rig
The new Modulr Chest Rig (BG245) has multiple attachment points for customers to ‘build’ a custom multi- pocket carrying system using other products from the collection, such as the Modulr 1 Litre Multipocket (BG241) and the Modulr 2 Litre Multipocket (BG242). It is made from 600D polyester with a breathable air-mesh chest panel, and features adjustable non-slip straps and a TearAway label. The attachable multipockets are available in a range of 10 colours and the Modulr 20 Litre Backpack (BG240) is also available in 10 colours.
Quadra: Padded Camera Organiser
The new Padded Camera Organiser (QD922) is compatible with any 20-litre backpack, or can be used independently. Made from 600D polyester with a protective foam construction, it features a zipped main compartment, padded flexible interior divider system to accommodate most cameras and drones, TearAway label and detachable, adjustable shoulder strap. The 7.5l bag comes in black, and measures 24x33x11cm. It can also be used with the Project Charge Security Backpack XL (QD926).
Ralawise: Ogio Alpha Core Recon 320 Backpack
Protect your tech with the new Alpha Core Recon 320 Backpack (OG032) from Ogio, says Ralawise. “The bag is built with a 600D polyester body, 1,200D polyester base and sturdy construction, making it designed to last.” Perfect for decoration, the 22-litre bag is available in black. It also features a dedicated laptop sleeve and water bottle holders, as well as extra internal and external organisation.
Stanley/Stella: Shopping Bag AOP
The new Shopping Bag AOP offers a great opportunity for decoration. The camouflage bag is made from 80% recycled cotton/20% recycled polyester, and features a reinforced finish on the handles and corners. Other accessories available from the brand’s canvas collection includes a tote bag, gym bag and pencil case, as well as a woven shopping bag available in five colours.
Westford Mill: Organic Cotton Mesh Grocery Bag
New from Westford Mill, the Organic Cotton Mesh Grocery Bag (W150) features a specially designed cotton decoration panel. Made from 100% organic cotton that is GOTS-certified, the bag has 61cm handles and holds up to 6kg. It’s available in six contemporary colours: black, natural, amber, airforce blue, orange rust and sage green.
United Brands of Scandinavia: Eco-Friendly 4.5oz Coloured Cotton Shopper
Available early next year, the new Eco-Friendly 4.5oz Coloured Cotton Shopper offers endless printing possibilities, says United Brands of Scandinavia. Perfect for rebranding and decorating with company logos, it’s available in five colours: black, red, navy, white and royal blue. The cotton bag is also Fairtrade, as well as GOTS and Oeko-Tex-certified. A companion style, the Eco-Friendly 5oz Natural Cotton Shopper, will also be available from the brand in 2020.
Xpres: Stainless Steel Water Bottle
Perfect for sublimation, the Stainless Steel Water Bottle (XP5211) is now available in four colours with a matt finish (XP5228). Also ideal for sublimation is the new Stainless Steel Can (XP5190), which comes in two sizes and two colours, and has a folding straw concealed as a faux ring-pull. It can be personalised using a porcelain mug element, which is also available from Xpres. Another new product is the Sequin Cushion Cover (XP5221), in six colours, which can be printed for personalisation, as well as the Leather-Effect Keyring (XP5224/25) with a blank front for easy sublimation.
Roly: Colibri Bag
New from Roly, the Colibri Bag (BO7510) is a modern, all-purpose backpack that’s both wind- and water-proof. The 11-litre bag is made from 70% polyester/30% cotton, and available in six colours. It features a large main compartment, front zipped pocket and a tear-away label, as well as self-coloured shoulder straps and carrying handle.
Neutral: Twill Bag
The Twill Bag from Neutral is made from Fairtrade, organic cotton in a 210gsm twill weave. “It’s the perfect way to show your commitment to sustainability and make an impact as well,” says the brand. Available in 14 colours, the reusable bag features long handles, a gusset and a Fairtrade flag label at the side.
