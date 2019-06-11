Priorities within the process

Another level of planning within your process is how you prioritise the work. Let’s say you have five quotes to send to customers or quotes to send to customers or seven orders that need artwork created. Which one would you work on first? Second? Can you delegate one or two to someone else? Learning how to prioritise work is easy if you set up some guidelines. For me, the one thing that always works is to use the ship date as a keystone marker for work priority. It’s logical. Something that is due to ship in a few days has to have priority over something that is due to ship next week, right? This is why it is crucial to use real dates for your orders.

I know a lot of salespeople and companies like to use padded dates, “just in case”. But that only leads to problems down the road. Let’s face it. Not using the real ship date is mainly due to a lack of trust with your process. Fix that so you can prioritise the work correctly. I like to use the ship date and organise everything with these four ideas:

Rush Rush orders are those that are paid to go faster or have some critical component in them that makes them a priority. These orders are always worked on first in every department. This is true not just in production, but in purchasing, receiving, the art department, screen room, even in shipping. Rush jobs get worked on first. Every. Single. Time.

Late Rush orders have to go first, but after that, anything that is late needs to be knocked out. Late jobs cannot get any later. This happens all the time, especially in high-concept areas like the art department. You can’t simply put tasks off because something better came up, or was tagged important by someone else. Stick to your process, and don’t get distracted.

Today Today’s jobs mean those tasks that are scheduled for today. The rush and late jobs have to go first; after that, anything that needs to be worked on or completed today is handled. It’s easy to cram in that ‘little thing’ for today ahead of another one that may be a rush or late task, but this is how that excuse, “Sorry, we just ran out of time, that rush order didn’t ship”, happens. That’s when the rush job or the late job gets pushed out.

Tomorrow This is critical. You can’t work on future work until the rush, late, and today’s jobs are handled. Too many times that fun order for two weeks from now or that job for the doughnut-wielding salesperson gets jumped in front of everything else. Don’t fall into this trap.