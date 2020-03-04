Ahead of the pack

To ensure that the appliquÃ© embroidery techniqueworks perfectly, the digitising process has to be carried out to an extremely high standard. If this is not done properly, the pre-cut shape may not line up with the outline on the garment, which will make the design look messy and unprofessional. It is also the job of our embroidery specialists to ensure that when they place the pre-cut shape onto the embroidered outline it is positioned perfectly. At Essential, we have a dedicated team that prepares and supervises our embroidery machines, and then another team to quality-check all products before they are distributed.

Our inspiration for offering our customers the option to use appliquÃ© embroidery with their designs comes from major retail brands, which also apply this method to many of their products. We are also competing with other companies within the branding sector and by offering appliquÃ© embroidery we give our customers the opportunity to use even bigger logos.

