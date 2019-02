Other precautions

First aid: Always have a trained first aider available to assist in the case of an accident or emergency situation.

Chemical spill kit: You might not be able to prevent every accident from happening, but you can plan and prepare for one in the unfortunate event that it does happen. If, for example, a large container of a hazardous substance gets damaged and leaks, having a spill kit on hand will help you with the clean- up as well as protect staff and prevent contamination of any sort.

Eye-wash station: Hopefully you will not need this as you will be wearing protective safety glasses/visors to prevent anything getting into your eyes. However, if you do get splashback from a washout booth or chemicals in your eye by accidentally rubbing it, for example, then an eye-wash station will allow you to rinse your eyes immediately.

Fire safety: Make sure all staff know where the fire extinguishers are and how to use them. Some chemicals can be flammable and staff need to be aware of this. Safety data sheets may give fire-fighting instructions, so make sure you have some available to give to firefighters if a fire does occur.

Waste management: Dispose of any waste in compliance with local regulations. Be aware when disposing of a substance that mixing it with other materials may change its categorisation. Consult the safety data sheet to ensure correct waste management of the product.

Operating machinery: Make sure that all automatic presses are secured by safety bars or cables to stop people entering the machine boundaries when it’s moving.

Protectivewear: PPE is imperative when dealing with chemicals. It’s as much the responsibility of the employer to give you PPE as it is yours to know when you need it and to ask for it.

