Any print shop is only as good as its staff, and like any workplace,Â a print shop contains potential hazards that could pose a riskÂ to those staff membersâ€™ health. Itâ€™s in everyoneâ€™s interest, then, to put in place effective safety measures that will protect the workforce. It is equally importantÂ to ensure that all staff understand the health and safety risks associated with the equipment and materials they are working with and are educated in how to protect themselves against such risks.

\While most inks and other consumables that are used in print shops tend to be â€˜safeâ€˜ in terms of how hazardous they are to health, some are chemical- or solvent- based, such as discharge ink, and care needs to be taken when using them.Â Exercise care when cleaning up inks as well â€“ always look closely at the container. There are simple signs on all potentially hazardous products to let users know of any risks or dangers they need to be aware of when handling such products.

Helpfully, every potentially hazardous product comes with a safety data sheet (SDS) that offers storage, handling and protective information â€“ make sure everyone handling these products checks the sheets and understands them. ItÂ may seem time-consuming, but once you know where to look, itâ€™s simple. The sheets contain information on everything from identification of substances and toxicological information to first aid measures and disposal considerations.