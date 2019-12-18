Final thoughts

Jane points out that you don’t necessarily have to do this difficult work yourself to benefit from the market. “Look beyond the shirts, jackets and caps. If your machine won’t easily accommodate these items, contract it out to a shop that can do the work for you.” Carolyn cites the importance of cultivating your creative experiences while you learn how to handle these materials and applications: “Be willing to explore what you can embroider; play with items; go ahead and create something for the fun of it.” From the high premium you can charge, to the volunteer sales force you gain in these creative customers, to the name you can make for yourself as a one-of-a-kind service provider, there’s much to be gained from looking beyond apparel for embroidery work. Get creative, know your overheads, and share your work with the people who can help you to be seen. Embroidery’s frontier may be harder to reach, but it’s far less crowded than our usual marketplace.