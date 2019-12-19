Blackman & White has appointed i-Sub as the exclusive UK distributor of its range of cutting systems for the sign and graphics industries.

The UK’s only manufacturer of cutting systems, Blackman & White designs and manufactures its machinery at its UK factory in Maldon, Essex. Its cutters can be manufactured as laser-only cutting devices, or with a combination of laser, knife and routing options. They also integrate with industry-standard RIP software, as well as CAD and nesting packages.

A Blackman & White Genesis V system will be installed in January at i-Sub’s head office and showroom in Kettering for demonstrations. Configured with all tooling options, customers will be able to see an array of currently compatible materials cut and finished.

Andy Spreag, managing director at i-Sub, said: “Blackman & White has an excellent technical heritage, having been in business since 1964, and their products are at the perfect price/performance ratio for the sign and graphics industries. Our partnership with Blackman & White offers our customers a high-end turnkey solution for all their wide format cutting and finishing requirements.

“Blackman & White systems can be supplied with a comprehensive range of tools and accessories, and configured for cutting the widest range of media and materials. Each cutter supplied is configured to specifically meet the requirements of each individual business, and – being a modular system – there is always the option to add tooling and functions at a later date if required.

“With the textile sector enjoying good growth, the Blackman & White laser cutting functionality will be a key selling point.”

Managing director at Blackman & White, Alex White, added: “The new commercial partnership with i-Sub allows us to further focus our efforts on the continual research and development of industry-leading cutting machines to meet customer demand for faster and more effective finishing solutions.”

