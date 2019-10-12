Blade profile

A blade profile isn’t something we find on social media, nor is it something that old blades post online in a vain attempt to be swiped right by an admiring stencil looking for love! The profile is the edge and shape of a blade — and these can range from traditional square to v-shaped and even the old favourite ‘bull nose’, which is fully rounded.

Square profile A square profile is the garment decorator’s preferred shape as it provides a small and precise edge to give controllable deposits of ink. It’s great for an even coverage and high detail reproduction.

V profile The V profile will give a very precise edge, but lacks the ability to create solid coverage without bending too flat. It’s great for high-detail work on light colour shirts. However, it’s not a personal favourite of mine as it doesn’t give enough coverage for the average garment decoration.

Half-rounded profile A half-rounded blade is not used as much now, but was a great tool for water-based inks to achieve that perfect soft feel and depth of colour. These were used as a flood bar in the early days, but I don’t find many printers still using this practice – it may have been forgotten with the influx of plastisol, or the combinations of different squeegee and flood blades may have proven too much to document for repeat jobs.

Rounded profile The rounded edge of the bull nose will give great coverage, but lacks the finesse of a sharp edge and won’t create sharp-edged detail. This is a great blade when used in the correct circumstances. Whites, glitters and some foil adhesives can achieve fantastic coverage with this rubber but, as always, the trade-off between coverage and detail comes into play here – the coverage is greatly increased, but the ability to keep clean, crisp detail is reduced.