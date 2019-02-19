The organisation also works with fundraisers wherever possible to help promote and raise awareness of their event. Recently, a team of seven volunteers raised money for BoB by completing the National Three Peaks Challenge, climbing Ben Nevis, Scafell Pike and Snowdon in 24 hours in branded Band of Builders merchandise complete with logos of the companies that sponsored them for the event. BoB’s current clothing supplier is Workwear Express.

“We decided to go into partnership with this company as they currently supply several other charities and have extensive experience in what they do,” says Louise.“Our volunteers wear our clothing with pride to spread awareness of what we do, so we needed a company that can provide a quality product. “Our preferred brand for the majority of our clothing range is Gildan as it’s a reputable brand for workwear and we want to be able to offer our supporters a brand that they are comfortable in and lives up to their expectations.” The hi-vis vests are from Uneek.

Garments are branded using either direct-to-garment printing or embroidery, depending on the garment style and the size of the logo. “We chose these methods to ensure that the branding withstands the life of the garment so our supporters can wear their garments for many months and years to come.” For those who want to supply a similar organisation to BoB, Louise has the following words: “Band of Builders functions as a result of the passion, hard work and dedication of our volunteers and they wear our merchandise with pride. The best bit of advice I could give to a supplier would be to understand the story behind the charity and work together.”

