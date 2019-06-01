This summer, 1,000 cute Mini Traveller backpacks will be handed out each week for five weeks to families at Heathrow and Gatwick airports by British Airways (BA) as part of a collaboration between personalised children’s brand My 1st Years and the airline.

Created by My 1st Years, the backpacks are part of BA’s celebrations for its centennial year and will be given to children flying on selected dates in July and August. My 1st Years has also redesigned the kids’ areas of seven BA lounges at the two airports as ‘My 1st Years Kids Zones’.

The design was hand-drawn by the internal team at My 1st Years and designer Kate Rucker, and each bag is embroidered with ‘Mini Adventurer’. Daniel Price, co-founder of the My 1st Years, explains: “The design was inspired by BA planes through the ages and has the centenary logo on the back.”

The promotion takes oat British Airways Heathrow Terminal 5 Family Check-In on 26 July. On the same date, the limited edition bag will be available to buy for £25 at www.my1styears.com while stocks last, and can be personalised with up to nine characters using embroidery above the pocket on the front. Daniel adds: “They are embroidered and gift-wrapped in the UK and can be sent out next day delivery.”

