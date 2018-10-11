The Brother headquarters for industrial products for Europe, Africa and the Middle East is being expanded with the construction of a new office unit that will open in Emmerich, Germany, in 2019.

Following the addition of a new 1,500sqm warehouse in 2016 at the site, the old warehouse was demolished in September 2018 and is being replaced by a new office building that will provide the company with 1,000sqm across two floors.

The new two-storey building, which promises to be state-of-the-art in occupational and environmental technology, will include office space, a generous break and rest area, meeting and training rooms and a brand new showroom featuring the latest innovations from Brother.

Managing director Jörg Haan commented: “‘At your side’ is Brother’s motto, and it’s a business strategy geared towards a long, prosperous future. To put this motto into action, it is important to face the demands of globalisation. Customer and employee satisfaction are the keys to our current success and future growth.”

www.brother-industrial.com