Brother Internationale Industriemaschinen GmbH opened its new premises in Emmerich am Rhein, Germany, on Monday 30 September.

Ichiro Sasaki, president of the Brother Group, opened the new 1000m2 building, which includes offices, meeting rooms, a lounge and canteen area, as well as a brand new showroom. The opening ceremony was attended by employees of Brother Emmerich and its Bologna branch office, as well as representatives of the Brother headquarters in Nagoya, Japan.

At the ceremony, Brother Emmerich, which currently has more than 60 employees, was awarded the ‘Brother President’s Award’ for the second year in the row. This award honours the Brother Group’s most successful offices worldwide.

Jörg Haan, managing director of Brother Emmerich, said: “Two milestones for the Brother company in Emmerich in one day: the opening of our new, state-of-the-art building and the re-awarding of the President’s Award for our efforts, fills me and all of our employees with pride and joyful anticipation – we can be proud of what we have achieved in the last few years.

“We were able to bring Brother far forward, and we are looking positively and with confidence to the future with our young and dynamic team in our new premises.”

