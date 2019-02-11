Time to print

We used a water-based white from Magna Colours â€“ Aquaflex White V2 â€“ as this gives a softer feel than traditional plastisol and it has a good, stable, open time inÂ the mesh. The goal is to create a solid layer of white for our HD to sit on. This was printed on an MHM S-Type Xtreme 10/12 automatic press through a high tension 43t mesh using a 65 durometer, 65 shore sharp blade at 15Â° angle at low speed, double print. It was flashed for two seconds on pre-heated boards and then hit again using the same settings, this gave us a good opaque base. The key is not to push too much ink through the fabric, we want to sit our second coat on top of our first coat to give good visual strength.

The HD ink we used was Wilflex Sculpture base and normal white mixed at 50/50 ratio. It was applied to the flashed base using very low off-contact because we wanted to allow the ink to shear out of the deep emulsion hole we made in our high build screen. Using a triple blade durometer 65/90/65 squeegee reduced the bend over in the blade as we were using very thick inks. A second screen was used to apply a further coat using the same settings, but this time the off-contact was raised to ensure the second ink layer sat on top of the first layer. If we hadnâ€™t used this progressive off-contact method, the first print would have sat perfectly in the hole of emulsion of our second screen and the height of the build would have been lost. The T-shirt was sent through our Tesoma Drylight dryer, set at 170Â°C for 1min 30sec.