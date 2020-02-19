Online business marketplace BusinessesForSale.com has announced the launch of its 2020 Small Business Big Heart (SBBH) awards.

Launched on Friday 14 February, the competition was created to celebrate the “many wonderful ways the UK’s small business community helps individuals and charitable causes that might otherwise be overlooked,” says BusinessesForSale.com.

Rufus Bazley, marketing director at BusinessesForSale.com, said: “Year on year, we have seen that a growing proportion of SBBH entrants were not standard small businesses that did good outside of their normal business operations to help their communities, but actually businesses created specifically with community support as their goal.”

The overall winner of the SBBH awards receives £1,000 for a charity of its choice.

In 2019, GLOW, a knitwear social enterprise based in Spitalfields, London, was a regional finalist for its work providing employment for women from disadvantaged communities, and “for the way it enables and empowers women by providing garments that ensure they are seen and feel safe at night”.

GLOW founder, Comet Chukura, said: “It’s amazing and exciting to be a finalist! It’s such an honour– we feel grateful to be chosen and acknowledged for the work we are trying to do, and the long-term change we are committed to making. It’s great to know we are part of creating change in the UK, and that our business is having an impact.”

The 2020 Small Business Big Heart awards are free to enter, and entries close on 1 June 2020. To enter or nominate a business, visit: www.businessesforsale.com/uk/small-business-big-heart

www.businessesforsale.com