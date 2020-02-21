Calder Screen Print’s production facility in Sowerby Bridge, West Yorkshire, has been flooded following the recent Storm Ciara.

The company explained that the flooding caused by the severe weather has led to a huge amount of damage to its machinery, stock and building, resulting in the loss of its 12-colour Roq machine, four-colour Roq Auto press, a gas dryer, an exposure unit and forklift truck. It had also just received an order of 30,000 T-shirts only a day before the flood.

Andrew Smith, owner of Calder Screen Print, said: “Our building, which we had moved into in 2018, had been flooded once before in the Boxing Day floods of 2015 – this, we were told, was a once-in-a-lifetime flood.

“We were taken by surprise by Ciara, as we had no real warning of flooding, other than a storm was coming with high winds and some rain. We did have flood insurance, which we are now in the process of trying to sort out.

“We are also now building another large mezzanine floor to raise up our replacement SRoque machines when they arrive.”