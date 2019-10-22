French software developer Caldera has announced the launch of its RIP certification and support software for the new HP Stitch series of printers.

The new TextilePro production suite has been designed to “enable fast, precise textile printing that will cut down on waste and error, resulting in more profitable production”, says Caldera.

“It will give HP Stitch users the ability to control colour, ink and substrates at the touch of a button, and includes features that create a more efficient workflow by minimising waste.”

The software’s RGB Workflow feature is said to keep all colours in RGB to guarantee full fidelity to the original, and offers a choice of generation methods for blacks to achieve the richness and texture required by the fashion market. Other features include: Step and Repeat Textile, which is for the creation of repeatable aligned patterns; and Colour Management, which is designed to ensure the most accurate and consistent colour matches across the full production cycle.

Sebastien Hanssens, vice president of marketing and communication at Caldera, said: “In TextilePro, we believe we have a great RIP solution for digital textile printing – it’s intuitive to use and results in excellent colour reproduction and a highly efficient workflow. Our objective is to offer the leading software solution for the digital textile printing market.

“As always, the development of our products is driven by what will make the best user experience for our customers. The new HP Stitch series is a step forward in dye sublimation printing, and Caldera is delighted to be offering a custom-designed RIP product for the range.”

www.caldera.com