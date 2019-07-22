First time exhibitor Canapa Paper Technologies introduced its range of sublimation transfer papers at Itma in June.

The Turkish manufacturer exhibited its updated Ventus and Vivus series of sublimation papers for garment and textile decorators, which are available in a variety of weight, size and coating options.

Focusing on the motto “smart sublimation papers”, Canapa showcased its new, more eco-friendly and sustainable production approach to sublimation transfer papers, which it says offers more “high-quality and stable print results, and minimum ink consumption”.

Canapa will next exhibit at the Printing United Fair, formerly SGIA Expo, from the 23-25 October in Dallas, Texas.

www.canapa.com.tr