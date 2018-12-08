In keeping with the theme of ‘Innovating the World of Textiles’ at Itma 2019, Cematex, the European Committee of Textile Machinery Manufacturers, has launched the Itma Innovation Lab.

The four main components of the Innovation Lab are the Research and Innovation Pavilion (R&I Pavilion), Itma Speakers Platform, the Innovation Video Showcase and the Itma Sustainable Innovation Award.

Charles Beauduin, chairman of Itma Services, explained:Â â€œBy launching the Itma Innovation Lab feature, we hope to better drive industry focus on the important message of technological innovation and cultivate an inventive spirit. We hope to encourage greater participation by introducing new components, such as the video showcase to highlight our exhibitorsâ€™ innovation.”

Itma 2019 will be held from 20 to 26 June at Fira de Barcelona. Visitor registration has started and an Itma app has been launched.

