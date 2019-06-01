Sports and teamwear manufacturer Chadwick Textiles has announced the launch of its new website.Â

The companyâ€™s brochure site is available now, and customers will be able to order directly from the site within the next month. Customers will be able to log into the site and place orders, view their order history, print off their statements and make payments, as well as check UK stock availability.Â

The new brochure site enables easy navigation for its three key markets: teamwear, schoolwear and multisport clothing for brands, through dedicated pages that link to the relevant products and services. All available products are divided into their styles such as training tops, base layers and kit bags, and also feature their uniqueÂ product code and technical performance guide.

Chadwick is also set to launch its new Edge range soon, which offers customers seven colour co-ordinated styles. The new range will be available for sampling in early June, with bulk orders available from mid-July.Â

www.chadwicktextiles.co.ukÂ

