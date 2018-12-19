CMYUK has appointed Brett Platt as digital textile manager. The company stated that the new position reflects the significant investment CMYUK is making in digital textiles across soft signage, home décor and fashion markets.

Brett has over 20 years’ experience in textiles. He was most recently employed as Hybrid’s textile product manager with responsibility for developing the Mimaki textile printer portfolio. Previously he was the senior creative colourist at The Dorma Group, before joining RA Smart where he worked across their Print Bureau and Equipment Sales divisions. He left RA Smart in 2004 to join Australian company Think Positive Prints, which contracted him to establish a production facility in Macclesfield for its UK operation – Think Positive Prints UK.

In his new role, Brett is promising to “bring something special to the UK market that doesn’t currently exist”. He comments: “CMYUK has always done things the right way, at the right time. We aim to position ourselves as the leading UK provider of digital textile printing equipment and associated technologies, with an expansive digital textile material range that will enable customers to emulate the quality and feel enjoyed from traditionally produced products. The industry renowned facility we have in Shrewsbury is unparalleled in developing and supporting customers to implement new technologies into production, showcasing best in class digital textile technologies that will perfectly deliver to the new market dynamics. We are poised to deliver a customer resource that doesn’t currently exist in the UK.”

