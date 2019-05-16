Kornit Digital has appointed Chris Govier as the new managing director of Kornit Digital Europe.

With previous experience in sales and general management at Xerox Corporation, Chris will oversee Kornit Digital’s operations in Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA) and will be instrumental in scaling up Kornit’s business. He said: “This is an incredibly exciting time to join Kornit Digital – their technology, coupled with a passion and drive will significantly disrupt the textile printing industry.

“EMEA represents a huge opportunity and I look forward to building on the fantastic success achieved so far.”

Gilad Yron, executive vice president of global business at Kornit, said: “I welcome Chris on board as the new managing director of Kornit Digital Europe. He brings with him solid experience in the analogue-digital transition in industrial print and deep regional understanding. Europe has traditionally been a strong performer for Kornit, and Chris’s expertise will help us grow the organisation to the next level.”

