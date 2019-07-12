Graphtec GB has appointed Ellen WainÂ to the role of business development executive.

She has joined the sales and marketing team of the supplier of cutting/finishing and digital printing solutions, with her primary role being supporting existing and new customer relations and promoting new product innovations.Â She will initially focus on the marketing of a new digital card printing machine, but will also have shared responsibility for the entire Graphtec product range, including the CE and FC series of cutters.

“Having worked previously with one of Graphtec GBâ€™s main authorised resellers, Ellen has gained considerable technical and customer relations experience that will be of significant benefit to the business development activities of the company,” said a spokesperson for Graphtec. “These relate especially to a major rebranding initiative to be announced in the near future.”Â

www.graphtecgb.co.uk