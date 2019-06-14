Pure London has made two new appointments ahead of this July’s show: Gloria Sandrucci as event director and Melanie Alston as event manager.

Gloria said: â€œMy key objective is to make Pure London the most inspiring fashion platform in the UK by being constantly relevant and innovative and most importantly adaptable to the industry needs while thriving in customer service. I want to excite and inspire our retailers by bringing a fantastic mix of brands supplemented with high quality content from leading industry experts and change-makers.”

Melanie, who joined Pure London 10 years ago and has been head of womenswear since 2011, said: â€œAs event manager I aim to develop an offering of new, bellwether brands for each sector and work more closely with key fashion agents and long-standing brands to really understand what they need from a UK trade show.”

Martin Arnold, fashion portfolio director at ITE Group, said: â€œOne of the key objectives to creating a successful business has to be investing in people. Both Gloria and Melanie have, for many years, been passionate about Pure London, the industry, the brands and the buyers, and strive to make every season the best show ever.”

Pure London will be held at the London Olympia from 21-23 July.

