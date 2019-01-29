SA International (SAI), which creates software for the signmaking, digital printing and CNC-machining industries, has promoted Gudrun Bonte to vice president of product management. Gudrun has worked at SAI for 12 years, and had been product director since 2014. In her new role she will assume responsibility for both the internal and external development of SAIâ€™s software packages. Mark Blundell, SAIâ€™s CEO, said, â€œGudrunâ€™s deep-rooted knowledge of SAIâ€™s products, together with her understanding of the large format printing and sign and display market and the ever-changing needs of our customers, is exemplary. This collective experience makes her perfectly-placed to fulfil our objectives for added-value innovation across our product groups.”

