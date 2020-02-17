Winterbottom’s Schoolwear has announced the appointment of Jay Nicholson as its new regional sales manager for London and the home counties.

Joining the Winterbottom’s team from outside the schoolwear industry, Jay has previous experience in a number of sales roles, as well as running his own business.

Jay will be reporting to and working closely with Mike Williams, the national sales manager at Winterbottom’s. Mike said: “Jay brings a real enthusiasm and willingness to learn about the industry, and will play a key role in supporting independent schoolwear retailers in the area.”

Jay added: “I’m delighted to have joined the Winterbottom’s team, and I’m really looking forward to getting out on the road and meeting our customers so that I can get a full understanding of the schoolwear industry.”

www.winterbottoms-schoolwear.co.uk