Promotional merchandise company Pro-Ad has appointed Jessica Kidd as telesales executive and Ross Colesky as marketing executive.

Previously a business account manager, Jessica has over nine years’ experience with business and consumers, and over seven years of sales experience. She joins Pro-Ad to help look after the company’s customer base and enquires list.

Newly appointed marketing executive, Ross, joins Pro-Ad having recently graduated in business with marketing management from Northumbria University.

Loren Nardini, commercial director at Pro-Ad, said: “We are delighted to have Jess and Ross join the Pro-Ad family and help us continue to provide high levels of service to our existing and future clients. We feel both candidates share the company’s ethos and values, and we look forward to them growing and developing with us.

“Following a strong 2019, which saw us take on a number of high-profile clients, we are excited for the year to come. There are a number of exciting goals and projects ahead, including developing our range of eco products, creating additional value to our clients and much more.”

www.proad.co.uk