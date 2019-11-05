Screenworks has appointed Karen Winter as its new marketing director.

In her new role at the promotional clothing and textiles supplier, Karen will be managing marketing strategy, initially focusing on brand positioning, to support the company’s growth plans over the next 10 years.

Duncan Gilmour, managing director of Screenworks, said: “I have always sought to introduce real industry experts as senior team members to help continue driving growth. Karen Winter is no exception, she has worked hard behind the scenes to develop a sound marketing strategy to help underpin growth.”

Karen has over 30 years of marketing experience in a variety of sectors, including roles in events and exhibitions, software development and data analytics, where she oversaw business development and strategy in the EMEA and Asia Pacific. She said: “I am excited by Screenworks, a UK manufacturing success story which has already grown rapidly in the last few years and which continues to have huge potential.

“What I have found so far is how refreshing it is to work with colleagues who want to push boundaries and show how they are different. Exciting times lie ahead.”

