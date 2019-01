Leo Workwear have appointed Matt Higham as their new Business Development Manager for the North of England and Scotland.

Luke Alcock, head of sales, said:“As Leo Workwear has grown and evolved in recent years, we recognise the need for additional external support for our already established customer base. Matt brings with him a wealth of experience and industry knowledge and I am sure that he will prove to be a real asset to the Leo Workwear team.”

www.leoworkwear.com