SA International (SAI), the provider of software solutions for the signmaking, digital printing and CNC machining industries, has announced the appointment of Mikki Webb as director of customer experience.

The role will see Mikki drive the development, continuous improvement and delivery of customer service as well as assume responsibility for inside sales and technical support teams at the companyâ€™s Salt Lake City headquarters. She has worked in several customer service roles for the last 25 years, including six years as senior operations manager with eBay.

Commenting on her new appointment, Mikki says, “SAIâ€™s vision and innovativeness were important factors in my decision to join the company. Iâ€™m already immersing myself in the business to identify our customersâ€™ specific requirements, and to better understand how we can continue to provide what they need today, and crucially, tomorrow.”

www.thinksai.com