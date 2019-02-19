Rowlinson Knitwear has appointed two co-directors of people services in a job share role. Nicola Ryan, who was previously head of people services at Rowlinson, and Leanne Gainford, former people development manager, also of Rowlinson, both took up the newly created role in January 2019.

The role is also the first appointment to Rowlinson’s new senior management board, which the company says will lead Rowlinson in achieving its next growth goal.

Nicola, who joined Rowlinson in 2008, has 15 years’ experience in recruitment and HR, while Leanne, who joined in 2013, has more than 20 years’ experience in sales, personal development and coaching. “Submitting a joint application for the role, the duo presented a compelling business case for combining their complementary skills as an outstanding ‘total candidate’ responsible for delivering an enhanced service to Rowlinson’s employees, while enabling both women to successfully achieve a fulfilling work-life balance,” said the knitwear company.

Nicola and Leanne commented: “We’re thrilled to take on this exciting role at such an important time for Rowlinson. It’s critical that we make all our decisions through the lens of our people, and our joint appointment enables us to continue to develop our high performing culture. We’re very proud to be part of a successful business that supports women to progress into board level appointments.”

