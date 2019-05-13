GeigerBTC has appointed Nicole Armstrong as its new business development manager.

Nicole, who has over six years experience in the promotional merchandise industry, said: “This is a really exciting time to be joining GeigerBTC. BTC Group’s merger with Geiger in the US makes us one of the largest branded merchandise companies in the world, with over 800 employees managing over 330 corporate merchandise programmes, giving us greater scale, scope and resource.

“It’s a business that is really going places, and I’m looking forward to being a part of the business growth over the coming years.”

Paul Beirne, sales director at GeigerBTC, said: “Nicole is a great addition to our growing team. I am confident that Nicole’s expertise and can-do approach will be vital to supporting our future plans.”

www.geigerbtc.com