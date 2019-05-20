Nigel Plenderleith joined tie and accessories manufacturer William Turner as a non-executive chair in April 2019.Â Nigel was CEO of schoolwear manufacturer Banner until retiring in 2017.

Â

Dan Turner, managing director of William Turner,Â commented:Â â€œWe are really pleased to have been able to secure Nigelâ€™s services; family businesses sometimes need a bit of support in managing growth and Nigel has the perfect blend of experience, leadership and integrity to help take us to the next level.”

Â

NigelÂ said: “I am very excited to be joining William Turner,Â they have strong values and are ambitious for the future. I am confident I can put my experience to good use.”

Â