ColorGate has appointed Oliver Luedtke as its new chief marketing officer.

In his new role at the company, Oliver will be working on marketing communication and documentation work, including marketing strategy, product management, customer advocacy, demand generation and technical documentation.

Until September 2019, Oliver was head of global PR at Kornit Digital, and had worked for the company for nearly seven years in various roles.

Oliver said: “I am really looking forward to the challenge. Software plays a significant role for colour accuracy, quality and efficiency of any industrial printing process, and this is particularly true for digital textile printing. I actually believe that the topic is a bit undervalued in the market.

“ColorGate is a technologically leading company, but I still see ways of focusing and clarifying the message. This is a very strong team working in Hanover and around the globe, and we are going to add more great players in the short term.”

