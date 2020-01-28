OmniPrint International has announced the appointment of sales director Scot Drew to the new role of chief operating officer.Â

Victor Pena, president and CEO of OmniPrint International, said: “With Scot at the helm for the sales department for the last few years, sales have monumentally multiplied on a yearly basis, and continue to do so. Scot’s dedication and notable work ethic have empowered him to get a complete hands-on overview of the company.Â

â€œAs a result, we made the decision to promote Scot to chief operating officer, a brand new and powerful role at OmniPrint, as we continue accommodating our substantial growth both internally and externally.”

