Sean Barker has joined the AJS Embroidery Services sales team.

Sean has worked in the embroidery and garment industry for over 30 years and spent the past 20 years working at GS UK in Nottingham. He has been appointed to the AJS team to “assist them as they move into new and exciting areas of business and applications”.

AJS is the sole distributor in the UK and Ireland for Tajima embroidery machines, and other textile related products including software, laser-cutters, rhinestone and DTG printing machines. The company said: “We’re looking forward to Sean bringing his vast embroidery, digital printing, laser-cutting and engraving experience to AJS.

“His understanding of the Brother GT range of DTG printing equipment and the CadLink Digital Factory software will greatly enhance our current business portfolio.”

AJS’s managing director, Tony Dorsey, and sales manager, Scott Mason, stated that they are both very much looking forward to Sean joining the AJS team, and wish him all the best in his new role.

