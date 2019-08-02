Cadlink Technology has appointed Shaun Thompson as regional sales manager for the UK, Ireland, Scandinavia and India.

Shaun, who will be working with new and existing Cadlink resellers, has over 25 years sales experience within the signs and graphics, vehicle wrapping, interior décor, packaging, screen printing and textile markets. He also has a vast knowledge of large format digital printers, vinyl cutters, finishing equipment and software, says Cadlink.

“Having worked for a manufacturer, software developer, distributor, as well as being a co-founder of one of the most successful resellers of large format digital printing equipment in the UK, Shaun has literally spent his entire professional career within the wide format/digital printing industry since its inception.”

Bernhard Nitsche has also been promoted to senior product specialist EMEA sales, and will work closely with the Cadlink sales team, reseller channel and technology partners, as well as with OEM customers to provide product application training.

