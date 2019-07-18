GeigerBTC has appointed Victoria Ferrer as account director.

Victoria will focus on building and maintaining client relationships in the UK and EMEA. She has worked within the promotional merchandise sector for over ten years, supporting the growth of global clients, and also owned her own promotional merchandise distribution company in Dubai.

Senior account director, Gary Cable, said: “We are delighted to welcome Victoria into our expanding team. Her wealth of experience in the industry will be an invaluable asset to our major clients, and her lively and outgoing personality is the perfect fit for our great team.”

