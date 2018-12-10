According to Dean, the sharpness of the blades stems from the fact that they are made from high-grade carbide rods that go through a five-stage diamond rinding process before being micro- polished to form a razor sharp edge. “In fact, the blade edges are so sharp there is a warning sticker instructing you to reduce the cutting force of the machine by 50%,” added Dean. Previously only available from the US factory, the blades can now be ordered direct from UK-based Decoration Technology.