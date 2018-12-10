Dean Roscoe of Paramount Embroidery has set up Decoration Technology with a partner and taken on the sole European distributorship for the American- made Clean Cut Blades. “Clean Cut Blades of Iowa, US, manufactures high-quality replacement blades for vinyl cutting machines and plotters,” explained Dean. “They have a strong following in the States; customers say they can cut finer detail with Clean Cut Blades and they outlast the life of the originals.”
According to Dean, the sharpness of the blades stems from the fact that they are made from high-grade carbide rods that go through a five-stage diamond rinding process before being micro- polished to form a razor sharp edge. “In fact, the blade edges are so sharp there is a warning sticker instructing you to reduce the cutting force of the machine by 50%,” added Dean. Previously only available from the US factory, the blades can now be ordered direct from UK-based Decoration Technology.
The range, which includes Roland-, Graphtec-, Mimaki-, Summa-, Mutoh-, GCC- and Ioline-compatible blades, is available from stock with delivery within one to three days. The company is currently offering a ‘buy four, pay for three’ promotion.